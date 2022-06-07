Kohl's, JM Smucker rise; Target, Encompass fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Peloton Interactive Inc., down 5 cents to $12.43.
The exercise bike and treadmill company named a new chief financial officer.
Coupa Software Inc., up $1.91 to $74.04.
The business software company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.
J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.05 to $130.31.
The jam maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street forecasts.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $1.81 to $39.06.
The restaurant and arcade chain beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Encompass Health Corp., down $3.48 to $61.37.
The healthcare services company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
Chico’s FAS Inc., up 11 cents to $4.98.
The clothing chain raised its earnings forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.