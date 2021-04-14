The investor group, made up of Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital, accounts for 9.3% of the company’s shares.
For several months, the group has been fighting with Kohl’s, pushing to nominate nine members to its board that it said could fix its problems. The group believes that Kohl’s hasn’t kept up with the fast-changing retail landscape and needs to cut its inventory, fix its store label assortment, cut expenses and improve its app and website, among other things. Kohl’s had been pushing back, arguing that any efforts to take control of the board would derail its progress.
Like many department stores, Kohl’s faced challenges even before the pandemic forced the chain and its peers to close temporarily during the spring of 2020. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer was wrestling with increasing competition from online players like Amazon and discounters like Target and Walmart, both of which have been sprucing up their assortments.
The pandemic has accelerated shoppers’ shift online and increased the dominance of stores like Walmart, which offer one-stop shopping. But Kohl’s has seen improving sales and offered an upbeat outlook when it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 2.
Shares of Kohl’s rose more than 1%, or $2.36 to $62.37 in late morning trading.
