Online sales growth rose more than 20%, and accounted for more than 40% of net sales, Kohl’s said.
In a statement, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass attributed the better-than-expected earnings results to its managing expenses tightly. She also noted that initiatives like its partnership with beauty chain Sephora will help boost sales.
In December, Kohl’s announced it would replace its cosmetic areas with Sephora, starting with 200 locations this fall. It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.
Kohl’s expected to report its final financial results on March 2.
