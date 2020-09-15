In recent months, other major retailers including Levi’s and Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands have also announced job cuts for corporate staff.
Kohl’s, like other retailers that sell clothing and other non-essential items, temporary closed all its department stores at the start of the pandemic. After reopening, its sales in the second quarter still fell 23% and the company reported a loss of $39 million.
Kohl’s Corp. said cutting the jobs will save it about $65 million a year.
