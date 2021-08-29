We’re keeping quiet about it, but we managed to capture the thief and recover the painting. It appears that he was scheduled to drop off the piece with his contact at midnight on Thursday, September 9. They’re supposed to meet at an intersection near the Barclay Museum, but we don’t know precisely which one. If we figure out the location before then, we can get there ourselves and hopefully catch a glimpse of the contact — and if we’re lucky, that might lead us to the “Water Lilies.”