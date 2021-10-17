But Amodio deserves far more than disbelief. How about some appreciation? Below, we present a puzzle tribute consisting of 13 “Jeopardy!”-style clues, along with categories and their associated point values. But there was a major mixup: We lost track of which clues go with which category headers, resulting in bizarre pairings like a “WORLD HERITAGE SITES” clue referencing a “Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.”
Your goal is to solve the clues, matching them to their proper categories along the way.(1)From there, you should be able to use the individual answers along with the information given to uncover this week’s overall answer: a 13-letter phrase describing an honor that Conundrums would bestow upon Amodio if only we had the proper accreditation.
• CONTRADICTION IN TERM? for 100: “Yankee Doodle” is said to have referred to a feather by the name of this elbow-shaped pasta.
• EURO-PUNNING for 200: This institution is home to many Bulldogs, including renowned “Jeopardy!” player Matt Amodio.
• WORLD HERITAGE SITES for 600: You might say this Lin-Manuel Miranda musical won a “TON” of Tonys in 2016.
• TECH G“IA”NTS for 300: This describes something obvious — or protects a non-obvious invention.
• SAME NAME for 200: The Pokémon franchise’s best-known electric mouse.
• BASKETBALL PLAYERS’ SIDE GIGS for 600: A Colossus on a scholarship to Oxford?
• SHAKESPEARE for 300: This Warner Bros. film brought Bugs Bunny face-to-face with Michael Jordan.
• ITALIAN/AMERICAN for 600: This first name is shared by Carnegie, Lloyd Webber, Mellon, and Wiles.
• MODERN MASCOTS for 100: This original general-purpose digital computer, completed in 1945, weighed more than 27 tons.
• HISTORIC THEATER for 200: A Polish ophthalmologist developed this universal language.
• SPEAK “E”ASY for 500: This fairy king feuds with Titania in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
• CLASSIC LITERATURE for 800: French cathedral known for Gothic architecture and a fictional hunchback.
• THE IVY LEAGUE for 100: Steinbeck’s 1952 magnum opus.
As with any “Jeopardy!” board, there are lots of ways to dive into this puzzle: You can start by looking for clues that seem like they correspond to specific categories; or alternatively, you might start by trying to figure out some of the answers, and then match to categories from there. And of course, just like watching the “Jeopardy!” show, it’s fun to do this with family or friends.
Once you’ve solved and matched enough of the clues, you’ll have to determine where the 13 letters in the overall answer are supposed to come from — is there any other information in the puzzle that might help with that?
Then after you’re done with the main Conundrum, you might look over everything once more. Like with our previous tribute to Alex Trebek, there’s a hidden “Double Jeopardy!” round — the answer to which gives our overall takeaway following Amodio’s spectacular run.
If you manage to triumph over this treasure trove of trivia — or if you even make partial progress — please let us know at skpuzzles@bloomberg.net before midnight New York time on Thursday, October 28.
If you get stuck, there’ll be a hint next week, as well as on Twitter and in Bloomberg Opinion Today. To be counted in the solver list, please include your name with your answer. And don’t forget to sign up for our Conundrums email list!
Last Week’s Conundrum: There’s Still Time to Solve!
The winner of Fat Bear Week has been crowned (and well fed),(2)but there’s still time to solve our bears-on-a-balance-board puzzle. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to get started, you might try adding up all the bears’ weights — is there some way you can get from there to a target weight for each of the three groups?
Previously in Kominers’s Conundrums…
In our weights and measures Conundrum, solvers had to sort out a series of conversion problems to identify the omitted units. Many of the measures referenced were standard, but a few were historic or otherwise obscure.
The solutions — indicated in italics — were as follows:
• 1.137 LITERS = 1 QUART (5)
• 1.36 KILOGRAMS = 3 POUNDs (5)
• 0.032 BUSHELS = 2 PINTs (4)
• 335 INCHES (at MIT) = 5 SMOOTs (5)(6)
• 378 GALLONS (of wine) = 6 HOGSHEADs (8)
• 0.444 CUBITS (of horses) = 2 HANDs (4)
• 0.5 KILDERKINS = 1 FIRKIN (6)
• 16.308 LIGHT-YEARS = 5 PARSECs (6)
• 2.333 DRAMS (to an apothecary) = 7 SCRUPLEs (7)
• 1000 MILLIGRAMS (of precious stones) = 5 CARATs (5)
From there, we indicated that solvers should be able to somehow “convert” each unit they had identified into a single letter.
Careful inspection of the puzzle indicated that all of the measurements on the right appeared in integer quantities; moreover, those integers were all smaller than the number of letters in their associated units’ names. This suggested a natural strategy of looking at the position in the unit name indicated by the quantity (marked with underline above).
And indeed, that led to the answer, which was “one way we might characterize Britain’s switch back to imperial units” — a pun on one of the best-known Imperial measurements: “QUITE A FEET.”(4)
Lazar Ilic solved first, followed by Michael Thaler, Suproteem Sarkar, Zoz, Zarin Pathan, Ellen & William Kominers, Vivek Ravishanker, Sanandan Swaminathan, Filbert Cua, Eric Wepsic, Nancy & Murray Stern, Scott Wu, Noam D. Elkies, Luke Walczewski, Luke Harney, and Rostyslav Zatserkovny. Many solvers sent in emoji or meme solutions. And thanks especially to Zoe DeStories for test-solving!
The Bonus Round
(1) Each category goes with a single clue.
(2) The “deceptively canny” Otis, who also won the “Fattest Bear” title in 2014, 2016, and 2017. More news you can use, courtesy of Conundrums!
(3) This now semi-standard measurement unit was invented as an MIT fraternity prank: a “smoot” equals 5’7”, corresponding to the college height of Oliver R. Smoot, a Lambda Chi Alpha member who was used to measure the length of the Harvard Bridge in 1958. (Even more news you can use, courtesy of Conundrums!)
(4) A stunningly large number of people initially converted KILDERKINS into BARRELS, leading them to send in the incorrect answer “QUITE A BEET.” We can only assume they are fans of this rock band.
