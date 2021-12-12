There’s still time to meet up in the metaverse by way of our Sherlocked puzzle collab! Help us break into the subconscious of the crafty but grumpy artificial intelligence named Marvin by solving a series of escape room-style clues. And if you’re having trouble figuring out the access password, you might want to take a closer look at the screen image. There are many different ways to read the digits — left to right; top to bottom — but maybe what you need is something of a hybrid? As we hinted: “this is, after all, a puzzle column.” (And when you’re done, don’t forget to check out Marvin’s Moonbase!)