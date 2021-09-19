(2) The other tours were as follows: “The Modernists – The first stop in this gallery should always be the Picasso. After coming face to faces with that, walk around the wall to observe the Mondrian. Once you’re all squared away there, spring around the corner to finish off with the O’Keefe.” “The Sculptors – Every sculpture in this exhibit is worth viewing, but we recommend starting with Michelangelo then making your way over to the Calder. After analyzing the beautiful curves of those statues, turn around and take in the Duchamp and then the Donatello. These masters should be followed by Moore and then Bernini.” “The Impressionists – Our most popular gallery includes many famous paintings, but do make sure to view the Monet first (seeing as it’s our Curator’s favorite!). After this, take in the beautiful brushstrokes of the Degas. A short walk across the gallery will bring you face to face with Renoir. After basking in his wondrous colors head up to see the unique visual world that is the Pissarro. Your tour of the Impressionists should always end with Cézanne, a true master of the form.”