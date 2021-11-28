Like our previous escape room-style Conundrums, this puzzle opens up a world beyond just the descriptive text. You’ll need to watch out for red herrings. And you’ll definitely want to look around this page a bit to see if there are any bonus clues outside the main puzzle text. You’re also welcome to search for helpful tools on the internet as you work your way to the solution. Plus if you time things right, you might even get to meet some of your fellow solvers at the end.