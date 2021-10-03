• all almost alone and and beauty being can come describe eternity ever experienced for for for have have is joy knowledge little me mine more much mystical nature need no not of of of powerful really say suddenly that that the the there those those to unexpected who who with words [Jane Goodall] = FOR THOSE WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED THE JOY OF BEING ALONE WITH NATURE THERE IS REALLY LITTLE NEED FOR ME TO SAY MUCH MORE; FOR THOSE WHO HAVE NOT, NO WORDS OF MINE CAN EVER DESCRIBE THE POWERFUL, ALMOST MYSTICAL KNOWLEDGE OF BEAUTY AND ETERNITY THAT COME, SUDDENLY, AND ALL UNEXPECTED.