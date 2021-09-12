Got it? Whoever submits the number that is closest to four sixths of the average of all the numbers wins.(2)
That’s all you have to do — guess a number!
It sounds easy, but it is deceptively subtle. You can’t just pick any number out of the blue — you have to think about how other people will approach the problem.
For example: If everyone is submitting numbers under 64,000, then the average has to be less than 64,000 — so four-sixths of that average must be less than 42,667. Since your goal is to hit four-sixths of the average, this means you certainly shouldn’t submit anything over 42,667, right?
But wait — everybody else can presumably make that same calculation, which means none of the numbers submitted should be over 42,667. But then the average has to be below 42,667, and four-sixths of that is 28,444! So maybe you shouldn’t submit anything higher than 28,444? It seems like the right number to send in just keeps getting smaller and smaller.
Of course, all of that is assuming that everyone is calculating carefully, and trying to win the game. It’s possible that some people will submit specific numbers just because they like them, or send in huge numbers to throw everyone else’s entries off.
This game has been played in newspapers and game theory classrooms all around the world — as well as in other puzzle columns.(3)And one thing that’s been found is that different audiences play very different strategies.
So who are our Conundrums readers? We know they’re puzzle aficionados, but does that mean they’re rational game theorists? Will some people just submit their favorite numbers, irrespective of how likely those numbers are to win the contest? And if they do that, what could their favorite numbers be?(4)
Consider carefully, and then send in your entry at the form here.
If you have any trouble with the form itself, please let us know at skpuzzles@bloomberg.net. We'll be collecting entries until midnight, New York time on September 23.
(1) And yes, four sixths of the average is the same as two thirds of the average.
(2) Some have even said that dinosaurs played it.
(3) I see you, 5782 fans!
(4) And one answer per person, please! We reserve the right to disqualify submissions that appear to be spammy.
