Closer inspection of the screen revealed that some of the digits were lighter than others. But if you just try to put those together and read them as binary letters, you get gobbledygook. We had hinted that “you might need to study the problem from top to bottom — this is, after all, a puzzle column” (emphasis added); and indeed, you needed to read the lighter digits left to right and top to bottom within column. That yielded the digits 01110011 01110111 01101111 01110010 01100100 01100110 01101001 01110011 01101000, which decoded to the password “swordfish.”