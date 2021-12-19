The Whos had the holiday spirit, it’s true — but which holiday? The Whos were confused.
In five different groups they had gathered aroundand each group was making some puzzling sounds.
First were a few Whos clustered near a big ballat the top of a pole, looking ready to fall.
“Happy New Year,” they shouted and the ball gave a lurch —it bumped up and down, then returned to its perch.
• The ball fell 8 places, then down further 2 more; then up 1 — then suddenly ratcheted up another 4. Next 5 down, then 9 up, and 1 down at last. (Some Whos missed the message — it happened so fast!)
Meanwhile some Whos shouted ‘bout Presidents’ Day!But which presidents? The Whos couldn’t quite say.
For these Whos, you see, seemed extra mixed-up —the Grinch wanted to help them, but felt a bit stuck.
• TANRMU (1)
• NLLNOCI (5)
• DLEOCOIG (3)
• LOKP (4)
Next a series of Whos had writ’ Valentines.But whom were they for? The Grinch had to divine!
• Roses are red and pleasing to eyes; / this runway icon taught the world how to “smise.”
• Roses are red, you know it’s the case: / this pop star found love (in a hopeless place).
• Roses are red, it’s hard to break habits; / he’s out there again, hunting wascally wabbits.
• Roses are red, this donkey is blue / and often hangs out with Winnie the Pooh.
• Roses are red, he sure could score ‘em / and a funny thing happened on the way to the forum.
Others assembled with cute hats and caketo celebrate birthdays — another mistake!
“It’s none of their birthdays,” said the Grinch to himself.“The real question here, is how old is Alf?”
• Elvo shares a birthdate with Jack Kennedy.
• On a flipped calculator, Char’s age is “EE.”
• Dan’s half as old as Elvo — or well, that plus 3.
• Meanwhile Bill’s age is prime-numbered, you see.
• Alf is the youngest, that’s certain, yet still: his integer age is the average of Dan and Char’s — over Bill’s.
And then at a table some Whos all gave thanks…
• “teşekkürler!”
• “köszönöm!”
• “takk!”
• “dankon!”
• “aitäh!”
• “met dank!”
• “gracias!”
…but as they were speaking, the Grinch just drew blanks.
“Perhaps it’s not English,” he mused while they ate,“it’s a good thing these days Google helps us Translate!”
The Grinch was bewildered. Whence this Who-folly-day?What had happened to Christmas, the true holiday?
But he’s not alone — dear reader, there’s you!Can you solve these five puzzles? That’s what you should do.
The answer to each is one word; they combineto explain what disrupted Christmas and why.
That’s the answer to this week’s Conundrum, you see;extra points for inferring the thief’s identity.
And without that, Whoville’s in trouble, I fear — for after all, Christmas comes but once a year.
(This whimsical puzzle is co-authored with Conundrums Thing Two Paul Kominers.)
The Bonus Round
(1) A surprisingly large number of solvers figured out that they were supposed to use alphanumeric substitution but nevertheless fell for the captcha, misreading “2 I” as “21,” which maps to the letter “U” – leading to the incorrect instruction “use unary.”
