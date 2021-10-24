If we put Iggy-Bob together with the four lightest bears, we would get a total weight above 1,200 — which means he must be paired with just two of his compatriots. Moreover, the ones place digits of those bears’ weights must add up to a number with an 8 in the ones place, to pair with Iggy-Bob’s 2. That quickly pares down the options to either Osmum (295) and Dude (173) or Rossi (327) and Sontag (231); the latter pairing produces the correct total sum.