To get started with these, you first need to figure out what type of measurement each given unit represents. Then it often helps to divide out the multiples. For example, BUSHELS are a measure of capacity for dry goods. The puzzle asks: 2 of what unit equals 0.032 BUSHELS? Dividing both sides by 2, we see that corresponds to the question: What unit is equal to 0.016 BUSHELS? With a tiny bit of research, we can then discover that 0.016 BUSHELS (rounded up) equal 1 PINT. (And note that’s an imperial pint, rather than a US pint.(6))