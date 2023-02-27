Koppers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.8 million.
The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $482.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $63.4 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.
Koppers expects full-year revenue of $2.1 billion.
