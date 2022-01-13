The BOK’s main rate is now where it was before the pandemic. Why not call it a day? Inflation is too high for the central bank’s comfort. Consumer prices rose 3.7% in December from a year ago. While that’s significantly higher than the bank’s 2% target, it’s not as far from the goal as is the case abroad. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation ran at 5.7% in November, miles from its 2% target. Lee, and the next governor, still have work to do — the bank says inflation will be above desired levels through yearend. In a post-decision briefing, Lee said that even an interest rate climb to 1.5% shouldn’t be considered a tightening, pushing bond futures lower. But this probably isn’t enough to warrant an unseemly rush.