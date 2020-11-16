The companies said the deal will help to stabilize the Korean aviation industry, which is struggling to emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hanjin said having two major airlines in Korea put them at a competitive disadvantage and the consolidation will help it keep up with countries like Germany, France and Singapore, which each have a single major airline.
Shares of Korean Air Lines Co. rose 12.5% in Seoul trading Monday.
