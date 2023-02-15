The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 15, 2023 at 7:33 a.m. EST

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $35.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.1 million, or $1.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $271.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $52 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNT

Loading...