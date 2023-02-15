Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $35.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.1 million, or $1.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $271.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $52 million.

