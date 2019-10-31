Kraft Heinz said its net income amounted to 74 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, Kraft Heinz earned 69 cents per share.

That exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

But Kraft Heinz said revenue fell 5% as price increases in the U.S. and Europe failed to make up for lower sales.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the third quarter. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares rose 7% to $30.50 in premarket trading. They have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year.

