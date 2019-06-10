PITTSBURGH — Shares of Kraft Heinz are up more than 5 percent Monday in the first day of trading since the company said that financial misstatements in revealed last month were not quantitatively material.

The company first said in February that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its procurement operations. Kraft Heinz Co. said in a regulatory filing in May that several employees within those procurement operations engaged in misconduct and that it would have to restate financial reports for the years 2016, 2017, and for the first nine months of 2018.

The company made adjustments to correct prior misstatements, essentially increasing the total cost of products sold during the time when the misconduct occurred.

Shares are up 5% in midday trading.

