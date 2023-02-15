Krispy Kreme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $404.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

