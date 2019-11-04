ST. PAUL, Minn. — Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area.

The company said in a statement Monday that Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin can now to work with Krispy Kreme as an independent operator. The deal also includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.