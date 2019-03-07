FILE- This June 15, 2017, file photo, shows Kroger grocery store shopping carts with the store’s name in Flowood, Miss. Kroger reports financial results Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Rogelio V. Solis, File/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Shares of Kroger are falling sharply after the grocer’s costly modernization plan dragged down profits during the fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati chain posted net income of $259 million, or 48 cents per share. That’s down from last year’s $854 million and per-share earnings were four cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by FactSet.

Kroger shares fell more than 12 percent Thursday in the worst day of trading this year.

In 2018, Kroger initiated a three-year plan to increase digital sales, redesign stores and invest in popular store brands.

Kroger invested $3 billion last year and expects to at least match that this year.

But sales dropped 9.5 percent in the final three months of the year to $28.1 billion, which was also short of analyst projections.

