Haruhiko Kuroda is summoning his inner Wim Duisenberg. The first president of the European Central Bank, Duisenberg resisted calls to adjust interest rates two decades ago with the retort “I hear, but I do not listen.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At the time, Duisenberg was under pressure to follow the Federal Reserve and reduce the cost of money. Kuroda, the Bank of Japan governor, finds new ways every month to restate his refusal to mimic the Fed, and just about every counterpart, by lifting rates. The case for the status quo isn’t getting easier. Inflation in Tokyo climbed more than anticipated this month to the most since 1989, and well above of the 2% inflation target Kuroda has long strived to achieve.

Much as Kuroda’s resoluteness has contributed to a dramatic weakening of the yen — it’s down about 22% this year — he seems able to bear the pain. He might even be on the right side of history. The dollar has retreated from a record high amid optimism that the Fed may be approaching the end of its jumbo hikes and be ready to adjust to a slightly less hawkish stance. Similar vibes have been sent recently by monetary authorities in the euro zone, Australia, Singapore, Canada and New Zealand.

Why would Kuroda want to repeat some inglorious episodes from BOJ history and begin withdrawing stimulus just as the global economy is weakening? His predecessors lifted off from near zero in 2000 and 2006, only to retreat in the world downdrafts that followed.

Earlier this year, popular opinion among market participants seemed to hold that the Bank of Japan “must” follow the trend of other major central banks in switching to a tightening cycle. But Japan diverging from the rest of the world in monetary policy has been the historical norm for the past three decades. The past months have simply been a reversion to that mean.

Kuroda will be hoping that by resisting calls to raise rates and staring down the markets, he’s timed things better than those others who have occupied his role before him. With just one more monetary policy meeting left this year, he may have weathered the storm of elevated inflation and the weak yen. Both of these problems look likely to be alleviated as the Fed tiptoes toward a less hawkish stance.

He’s consistently said it would take very large rate hikes for policy to meaningfully bolster the currency. The positive effect of such a move on Japan’s inflation, which is mostly imported, is less certain. The downsides of tightening are clear: the economy, still recovering from Covid, isn’t burning anywhere near hot enough to warrant proactively cooling demand.

On Friday, he also pushed back against what he called a prevailing market theory. “It’s one-sided to focus on the rate differential between Japan and the US to explain the yen’s recent moves,” Kuroda said, challenging reporters to try and chart the correlation. “It’s true that people say this a lot recently, but I don’t know if it’s correct from an economic theory point of view.” He might have a point — during the last Fed tightening cycle, the BOJ was delving for the first time into negative rates.

At its policy meeting, the BOJ kept its main rate negative and stuck with efforts to keep the yield on 10-year government bonds near zero. If Kuroda was to try to prepare the ground for a move toward minimum normalcy, a first step would be to tweak the guidance that rates may need to go lower. No movement there. Kuroda ultimately expects the pace of price increases to subside.

Before that happens, however, they are likely to move the wrong way. In projections released Friday, the BOJ sharply raised its inflation forecast to 2.9% for the year ending in March, then slackening to 1.6% — well below its 2% target — in the following 12 months.

The public, which spent decades worrying more about deflation, is less than impressed. Folks who thought their children might never understand inflation needn’t have been concerned. A recent poll showed more than half of Japanese citizens want the central bank’s ultra-easy stance reviewed. Although inflation in Japan is well below levels in the US and Europe — a point Kuroda hammers — price increases are taking their toll on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s standing. The government announced a 71.6 trillion yen ($489 billion) package Friday to cushion households from higher costs of living. It certainly was a big day out for Japan’s economy.

The prevailing view of BOJ officials is that price rises won’t be sustained. Core to this is the reluctance of Japanese firms to boost wages. While the country’s largest labor union may demand a 5% increase next year, management might feel disinclined to agree, especially if a global recession arrives.

Ultimately, the ECB’s Duisenberg relented in May 2001 and reduced rates as a slowdown that year deepened. What are chances Kuroda, who has sprung his share of surprises, flips? The better question might be whether the bank itself cares to get off the dime. Kuroda retires in April. In practice, the BOJ is only bound to current settings as long as he is in the job.

A popular line of thinking once held that Kuroda would love to declare victory before sailing into the sunset. Triumph was some unwinding of the massive stimulus that became his trademark. We aren’t so sure. Kuroda may yet see off Japan’s version of hard-money types and declare “I told you so” as he gets his gold watch.

