Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Straight talk is meant to be core to credible economic strategy. To be effective in steering the ship, central banks want great store to be placed in what they say, not just what they do. Officials have strived the past two decades to refine this guidance — albeit with some missteps along the way. Artistry appears to have deserted the Bank of Japan.

One of the most striking aspects of Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting at the BOJ wasn’t that interest rates and key settings were kept near zero. That was widely predicted. The defining feature of forecasting and markets in the final months of Haruhiko Kuroda’s governorship is the lack of conviction in projections about what the bank will do from one decision to the next. There’s a believability deficit. That’s why the formal calls from from economists in Tokyo these days are laced with skepticism about the bank’s intentions.

This isn’t just the kind of hedging that famously had US President Harry Truman wishing for a one-armed economist. There’s a fundamental breakdown in communications. This is unfortunate, given the urgings from Kuroda over his decade in office about the need to stand behind words. At an International Monetary Fund lecture in 2019, for example, Kuroda said “expectation management is one of the most fundamental elements of monetary policy conduct.” Official commentary “cannot gain confidence unless people perceive it as realistic and time consistent.”

Advertisement

Kuroda is reaping the whirlwind of his shocking decision in December to allow government bond yields to climb a bit. And for his insistence, then and now, that the shift didn’t represent a hawkish turn. He described a review of policy as “unthinkable” in the near future. Unfortunately, such an outcome is now considered very plausible. Economists are climbing over themselves to project a timeline for the unwinding of uber-easy money. Rather than regarded as something for Kuroda’s successor, the imminent dismantling of his signature yield-curve control is now seen as a credible scenario. Investors are repeatedly challenging the 0.5% upper ceiling on 10-year debt. The yen slid in the aftermath, suggesting traders were wary of a fresh surprise, regardless of their base case.

The bank chief is unapologetic about surprising the market last month.

“No central bank tells the market what they are going to do in advance of policy meetings,” Kuroda said Wednesday in Tokyo. “It’s natural that market participants have different points of view about where markets will go, and there’s no need for central banks and the market to have exactly the same ideas.”

Advertisement

Trust has been breaking down between Kuroda and the market — not to mention the public. In a regular survey published by the BOJ earlier this month, confidence in the authority slumped to less than 40% — the lowest level of his tenure.

This is not where Japan wanted to be just a few months from Kuroda’s retirement. Central bankers, and the politicians who appoint them, prefer a smooth transition. While a change at the top can clear the decks for a pivot, this usually isn’t something that happens Day One. When the next evolution in policy comes, it may be a complete jettisoning of yield-curve control. Simply widening the band around zero for the 10-year bond, as occurred last month, will merely add to speculation that more profound change awaits. Markets will test the new limit quickly. It then becomes a battle of wills, something officials are generally loath to engage in for fear they will lose. Central banks have to maintain some God-like image.

New projections from the BOJ Wednesday suggest inflation isn’t at risk of skyrocketing. While the bank lifted its price forecasts for this year and next, it still doesn’t see inflation staying above 2% in a sustainable manner over the coming years. Give Kuroda credit: When he took the reins in 2013, Japan was battling with deflation. Few people talk about that anymore. The new estimates give officials some additional ammunition in their effort to push back on the view that a new policy era for Japan will be forthcoming.

Advertisement

The dilution of confidence suggests that the mostly foreign investor assault on the 10-year yield target will continue, especially as the focus shifts away from Kuroda toward potential successors. The race to fill his shoes seems quite up in the air, with one report this week suggesting that Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, the architect of yield-curve control, is reluctant to take the job. While Amamiya is a career central banker and known quantity, the possibility of an unexpected candidate introduces yet more uncertainty.

Kuroda will spend the rest of the week at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Keep an ear to what he says, but stay alert for a head-fake. Early in 2016, when speculation began to gather that the BOJ would cut rates to negative territory, the governor was hobnobbing with elites. Pressed in an interview from the Swiss confab about whether further stimulus was in the cards, he attempted to tamp down expectations. Yet by the end of January that year, Kuroda pushed the main rate below zero. Surprise can serve tactical purposes. As a long-standing approach, it leaves much to be desired. There’s been one surprise too many under Kuroda, and that’s too bad.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Kuroda Showed the Courage to Be Disliked in 2022: Reidy & Moss

• Like the BOJ, Central Banks Will Pivot in 2023: Marcus Ashworth

• Buoyant Markets Need to Watch 4 Risk Factors: Mohamed El-Erian

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia, and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article