NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.33 to $72.94

The home furnishings and cookware company had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.

L Brands Inc., down $3.64 to $28.25

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret expects a smaller full-year profit.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.18 to $37.33

The meat and poultry producer cut its revenue forecast, partly because of uncertain trade conditions.

Honeywell International Inc., up $1.78 to $157.91

The industrial conglomerate raised its annual profit estimate again.

Cato Corp., down $3.68 to $20.10

The clothing retailer reported a weak profit and said it is unsure about its margins in the second half.

Synopsys Inc., up $6.02 to $100.69

The maker of software used to test and develop chips topped Wall Street expectations in the third quarter.

NVR Inc., down $36.89 to $2,658

Homebuilders slipped after the Commerce Department said sales of new U.S. homes slumped in July.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 7 cents to $1.11

The retailer said it is closing another 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores as sales shrink and losses grow.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.