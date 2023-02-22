La-Z-Boy, Wingstop rise; CoStar Group, ZipRecruiter fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
SBA Communications Corp., down $13.79 to $259.
The communications tower operator said CEO Jeff Stoops will retire and be succeeded by Brendan Cavanagh.
Diamondback Energy Inc., up $3.08 to $137.29.
The energy exploration and production company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $4.15 to $31.63.
The furniture company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
Wingstop Inc., up $12.79 to $179.
The restaurant chain reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
ZipRecruiter Inc., down $5.26 to $17.99.
The employment site gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.69 to $57.46.
The home builder reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.