LabCorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. — BURLINGTON, N.C. — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76.1 million. The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.14 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.06 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $13.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.88 billion.

LabCorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $18 per share.

