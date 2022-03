Bryson filed an unfair labor practice case in 2020, claiming Amazon retaliated against him. The National Labor Relations Board said later that year it found merit in the complaint.

Seattle-based Amazon has previously said Bryson was “witnessed by other employees bullying and intimidating a female associate.” It did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

If the court approves the labor board’s request, Bryson would be able to return to his job at Amazon.

In a court filing at the Eastern District of New York Thursday, the NRLB requested the online retail giant post a copy of the court order in all breakrooms, bathrooms, and bathroom stalls and other places where the company post notices to its employees at the JFK8 facility where Bryson worked.

The labor board is also requesting Amazon distribute English and Spanish copies of the court order to internet sites or apps it uses to communicate with its employees, and have the order read to workers during one or more mandatory meetings.