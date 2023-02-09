Ladder Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.6 million.
The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $176.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $119.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $349 million.
