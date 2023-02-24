Lamar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $66 million, or 65 cents per share.
The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $535.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $749.7 million. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.
Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.40 to $7.55 per share.
