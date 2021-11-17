There are two problems with this argument. First, the Tax Foundation estimates that, in the first few years of the plan, all of the proposed revenue increases will add up to less than the cost of raising the cap on SALT deductions. As currently written, the Build Back Better plan would pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy in the next few years. And as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget points out, the assumption is that the temporary provisions will be extended, potentially adding $2 trillion to bill’s cost.