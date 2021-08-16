As recently as April, the two men were still dueling for the chance to run. Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, had become boss of the Christian Democratic Union only in January after a bruising intramural contest that left him weak. Soeder, as unchallenged leader of the Christian Social Union, a party that exists only in Bavaria but forms one bloc with its “sister party” in federal politics, was strong. But the right of first refusal still lay with the candidate from the larger organization. Laschet seized it.