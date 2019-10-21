PG&E says shutoffs could potentially begin Wednesday and affect some 200,000 customers in 16 counties mostly in Sierra foothills and north of the San Francisco Bay Area. Forecasters say winds in some areas could top 60 mph (97 kph). Any blackouts would last at least 48 hours.

More than 2 million people had their lights turned off by PG&E about 10 days ago when winds whipped up.

AD

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson promises the utility will do better at communicating with customers if shutoffs are necessary. Last time, its website crashed, maps were inconsistent and call centers were overloaded.

AD

____

11:25 a.m.

A wildfire is burning near hilltop homes in Los Angeles as crews attack the flames from the air and ground.

The blaze broke out Monday morning in a coastal canyon of the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The flames quickly churned uphill through dry brush as helicopters made water drops to keep it from reaching large houses at the top of a bluff. Firefighters in backyards are using water hoses to protect structures.

A huge plume of smoke is visible across the city.

The cause is unknown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD