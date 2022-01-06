European nations, the U.S., Japan and other now high-income market democracies created and expanded their welfare states long before they reached the per capita income levels Chile enjoys today. U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt introduced Social Security and unemployment insurance when average U.S. incomes were just over $1,000 (less than 10,000 in today’s dollars), and not all that much more in real terms when Lyndon B. Johnson introduced Medicare in 1965. Post-WWII Europe greatly expanded public healthcare, pensions, disability and other worker compensation throughout the late 1940s and 1950s when per capita incomes were less than $10,000 as well. As Japan climbed the socioeconomic ladder, it vastly expanded public social programs. During the 1970s, when Japan’s per capita GDP was far lower than Chile’s today, it doubled social spending as a percentage of GDP. These outlays boosted worker productivity (fewer among the economically active population were kept out of the workforce caring for the old, young, or infirm) and increased political stability, nurturing longer term and more sustainable economic growth.