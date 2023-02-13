Lattice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. — HILLSBORO, Ore. — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.9 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $176 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $178.9 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $660.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.
