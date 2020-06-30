The news agency listed the channels as RT, RT HD, RT Arabic, RT Spanish, RT Documentary HD, RT Documentary and RT TV.
In its ruling, the Latvian national media watchdog said RT also attempted in its programs to present Latvia as a failed state, BNS reported.
Along with being a news executive, Kiselyov is a widely-known journalist and a TV presenter in Russia. He is subject to sanctions in all EU territory. Latvia said it would inform media regulators in other EU member nations of its decision and is urging them to also ban RT.
The action, made possible by amendments to Latvia’s electronic media law adopted this month, will take effect after its officially noticed and will remain valid while Kiselyov faces EU’s sanctions.
RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is widely seen in Latvia and in Baltic neighbors Estonia and Lithuania as a Kremlin propaganda tool aiming to influence theBaltic region’s sizable ethnic Russian minority.
In past years, Latvia and Lithuania have temporarily suspended other Russian state television channels.
