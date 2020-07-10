International media watchdogs have condemned the closure of ABS-CBN, which was founded in 1953, as a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy. President Rodrigo Duterte and most of his political allies, who dominate Congress overwhelmingly, have raised questions over the TV network’s compliance with the law and the terms of its franchise.
