Now conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper are suing in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

They said Tuesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the huge amount of greenhouse gases the project would emit or its effect on endangered orcas.

The refinery would turn fracked natural gas from Canada into methanol for shipment to China to make plastics.

Project backer Northwest Innovation Works says it would provide a cleaner source of plastics than coal-based methanol.

