In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of FullStack Labs an app and software developer, poses for a photo in the company’s office in Granite Bay, Calif. When a small business is involved in a lawsuit, the owner’s anxiety isn’t only about winning or losing; it’s also about ensuring the company stays on track. A half-dozen lawsuits over contract issues and unpaid invoices have taught Jackson to set some mental boundaries while a case is going on. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — When a small business is involved in a lawsuit, an owner’s concern can’t only be about winning or losing; it also has to be about ensuring the company stays on track.

Owners who have been sued or who brought suits themselves must meet with lawyers, gather evidence and sometimes give depositions. If employees’ testimony is needed, bosses must spend time with them.

Some companies take on extra help to help with the suit; others juggle their regular work with getting ready for a trial.

Burke Files of Financial Examinations & Evaluations said it felt like he had to take on another job — being a defendant — when his company was sued in 2010. The firm prevailed nine months after the suit was filed, when its opponent dropped the case.

