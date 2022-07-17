Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.
A Bass Pro representative said the company won’t comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit said Bass Pro is misrepresenting the socks in its ads because it says they are “The last sock you’ll ever need to buy” because of the lifetime warranty.
Slaughter said in the lawsuit that the warranty was a major factor in his decision to buy the socks.