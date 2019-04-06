In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, center, leaves his lawyer’s office in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — A lawyer for Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was taken back into custody last week, has outlined the conditions for his initial release on bail in an effort to clarify what he called incorrect speculation in the Japanese media.

Ghosn, accused of financial misconduct, was arrested in November, but released in March. He was detained again on fresh allegations Thursday.

It is unusual in Japan for a suspect who cleared bail to be arrested again.

Takashi Takano listed the conditions in a blog post late Saturday, which include restricting Ghosn to using only one computer, which is in his lawyer’s office, and one cellphone. It’s the first time such conditions, set by the Tokyo District Court, were disclosed in detail.

Ghosn has said he is innocent.

