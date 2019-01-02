SEOUL, South Korea — Lawyers for South Koreans forced into wartime labor have taken legal steps to seize the South Korean assets of a Japanese company they are trying to pressure into following a court ruling to provide them compensation.

Lawyer Lim Jae-sung said Thursday the court in the city of Pohang could decide in two or three weeks whether to accept the request to seize the shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. in its joint venture with South Korean steelmaker POSCO that are estimated to be worth around $9.7 million.

Lim says Nippon Steel has been refusing to discuss compensation despite a ruling by South Korea’s Supreme Court in October that the company should compensate four plaintiffs who worked at its steel mills during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

