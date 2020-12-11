The station is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers. It has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, attributed partly to its extensive business interests in China. It tried unsuccessfully to appeal the denial and accused the Taiwanese government of endangering media freedom.
In its ruling in November, NCC Chairperson Chen Yaw-shyang made no specific allegations of a pro-China bias, but said the channel appeared susceptible to outside influence.
“The biggest problem is external interference into the TV station’s news production and broadcasts,” Chen said in announcing the denial of the license renewal.
Reporters without Borders, a media watchdog group, said in a statement that the decision did not go against press freedom, but expressed regret over its impact on the station’s staff.
While it will stop its broadcast operations, the company is expected to focus on mobile and web operations, where it already has a sizable following.
“We must have limitless support for media freedom,” a banner on the news channel’s home page said Friday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.