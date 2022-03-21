Aoun also ordered that the brother’s assets be frozen.

The move came as the banking sector went on a two-day strike Monday to protest recent moves by Lebanon’s judiciary against local lenders. Lebanon’s economic crisis erupted in 2019 — the worst in its modern history.

Aoun said that the Salameh brothers and a Ukrainian citizen had formed three illusive companies in France to buy property there. Aoun said last week that Riad Salameh had used his brother to buy real-estate in France worth nearly $12 million.

Riad Salameh, who has been heading the central bank for three decades, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He did not show up Monday morning for questioning by Aoun . Raja Salameh, who was detained on Thursday, will remain in custody.

The suit against the Salamehs was filed by a group of lawyers who accuse the governor of corruption.

In January, Aoun imposed a travel ban and froze some of the assets of the 71-year-old governor who is also being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland and France, for potential money laundering and embezzlement.