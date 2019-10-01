Hundreds protested on Sunday over a worsening economic crisis, compounded by worries that Lebanon’s dollar-reliant currency is losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

The central bank said the imports it’s securing hard currency for are “only for local consumption.”

The move will cover only imports into Lebanon amid reports that gasoline and wheat are being smuggled to neighboring Syria, which is under U.S. and European sanctions.

