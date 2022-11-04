Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 2005, when I was a 3-star vice admiral and senior military assistant to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, I met in Brasilia with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, universally known as Lula. He was about a year into his first term as Brazil’s president. The immediate impression was of a tough, working-class leader who famously lost a finger in an accident while he was a metalworker and trade unionist decades earlier.

He and Rumsfeld had a very friendly exchange, despite their deep political and cultural differences — Lula is a global socialist, and Rummy was a rock-ribbed American Republican. I watched them essentially charm each other with their shared sense of hard work, grit and humor.

Rumsfeld praised Brazil’s major role in commanding a big multinational peacekeeping mission in Haiti, and Lula positively glowed. While they agreed to disagree on leftist leader Hugo Chavez in Venezuela and his role in the region, overall it was a very amicable and indeed friendly exchange.

At the time, there was an evident drift to the left across Latin America and the Caribbean. This greatly concerned the US, but seeing those two men at the top of their respective games was heartening.

Later, as commander of US Southern Command, I met several more times with Lula. Those were heady days for Brazil; commodity prices were high, and he had a lot of confidence in where the country was headed.

I came away again impressed with his political instincts, an ability to find balance between the hard left in South America (particularly Chavez) and the US and other more conservative nations in the Americas. He was idealistic about moving resources to the enormous needs of poor Brazilians, but was also a reasonably pragmatic actor in his interactions with business.

Brazil’s trajectory, and Lula’s, in the intervening years has been difficult, to say the least. Commodity prices dropped. Lula’s hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, had a failed presidency and was impeached. Lula himself was convicted of corruption charges and served time in jail.

Now he is back at the helm of a huge and important country at a turbulent time in the larger world. What should we expect from Lula 2.0? What are the implications both in the Americas and in the world?

First, we need to realize this was an incredibly close contest: Polls in the final month of the campaign tightened significantly in the direction of the right-wing incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro. Lula emphatically does not have a mandate, and must govern a deeply divided nation, essentially a 50-50 electorate. A wounded Bolsonaro has yet to concede, although he has authorized the start of a constitutionally required transition process.

While there is a possibility of some protests and challenges, both the courts and the armed forces have shown no inclination to overturn the results, nor are they likely to do so. Bolsonaro will probably become a very difficult “leader in exile,” much as former President Donald Trump has done in the US. Nothing will come easily, and Lula knows it.

This will lead Lula to gradually seek more control of the political middle by positioning himself as a conciliatory figure who will govern (as he has said explicitly) for all the people of Brazil, not just those who voted for him. It will be a difficult course, especially given the strong possibility of a hard landing for many national economies next year, and a high level of expectations from his supporters.

As much as Lula wants to funnel resources to the poorest and weakest in Brazilian society, many of his ministers will counsel him to build effective relationships with the business sector and even the military.

Second, looking around the region, there is a new “pink tide” rising, a phenomenon identified two decades ago as many governments moved left. Now, after an intervening period of resurgence from the right, there are left-leaning governments in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru — along with stalwarts Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Lula will position himself as a leader not just in Brazil, but in the developing world and the so-called global south. He will work hard at connections with India, China, Nigeria, Indonesia, South Africa and others.

There will be an aggressive move to reverse Bolsonaro’s environmental policies that led to a staggering two billion trees cut or burned in the Amazon, the “lungs of the earth.”

Third, on the security scene, he will seek balanced positions. On the Ukraine war, he will likely take an essentially neutral path and continue to maintain relations both with Kyiv and Moscow. Look for him to encourage stronger relations with China.

Closer to home, the Brazilian military needs reasonable recapitalization — to include better long-dwell sensors and maritime assets to monitor the vast offshore hydrocarbon deposits, for example. Lula will seek stronger relations with the senior military leadership to head off Bolsonaro making further inroads with them.

Expect good cooperation in counternarcotics, environmental fishery enforcement, and general training between the Brazilian armed forces and the US Fourth Fleet, based in Florida.

During a Joe Biden presidency, the level of mutual respect between Washington and Brasília will be high, and good cooperation likely. If the US shifts hard to the right, however, either at next week’s midterms or in the 2024 presidential election, the seas will be far choppier between the two giant nations of the Americas. Lula’s deep experience in government will be an asset in navigating a critical patch in US-Brazil relations.

James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A retired U.S. Navy admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, and dean emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, he is vice chairman of global affairs at the Carlyle Group. He is the author most recently of “To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.”

