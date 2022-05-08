Placeholder while article actions load

In his draft of a Supreme Court opinion intended to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito denounces the landmark 1973 abortion-rights precedent as “egregiously wrong” in its basic reasoning. The decision, he argues, was mistaken when it found a privacy right to abortion in the due process clause of the Constitution. Alito is equally dismissive of the reasoning of the 1992 decision, Casey v. Planned Parenthood, in which the Supreme Court revised the rationale for the right to choose and offered a theory of autonomy as an alternative to Roe’s reliance on privacy.

Alito’s argument that Roe did not present a convincing constitutional case for abortion rights will resonate with constitutional scholars across the philosophical spectrum, including some of those who believe the Constitution does protect abortion. For decades, court-watchers have been saying that Roe v. Wade was badly written and badly reasoned. It has been a preoccupation of abortion-rights-friendly professors and activists to wonder if there was another, more durable way to deliver a constitutional right to abortion without the vulnerabilities created by Justice Harry Blackmun’s underwhelming original effort.

They are likely to toil in vain. Just as Alito’s claim to judicial-philosophical consistency falls apart on inspection, the progressive pursuit of unassailable theoretical rigor in defense of on abortion rights is doomed.

Who Lost Roe?

The question liberal legal theorists are going to be asking now is, Who lost Roe? The most easily available answers are 1) Blackmun, and 2) the constitutional doctrine of substantive due process.

The question isn’t just about historical blame. It has forward-looking implications.

If Alito’s leaked draft becomes the court’s final word, liberals are going to have to undertake a long-term effort to convince a future Supreme Court to resurrect a constitutional right to choose abortion. Legislation seems unlikely to guarantee abortion rights, both because it would be subject to judicial review and because it would be hard to pass and preserve. So we need to know: Next time, if there is a next time, is there a sturdier constitutional argument to protect women’s control over their bodies? If so, how should that argument be fit into the precedent-based framework of constitutional law?

A common progressive answer to the question of what would have been a better way to write Roe can be summed up in a word: equality. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was famously sympathetic to the idea that Roe v. Wade would have been better based on women’s equality rights than on their privacy and autonomy. Indeed, Alito’s draft uses part of Ginsburg’s critique of Roe to undermine the decision.

The equality argument comes in different forms, but its essence is that since only women can become pregnant, a law barring abortion discriminates by treating them differently on the basis of sex.

Yet the equality argument runs into trouble when threaded into the longstanding doctrine of equal protection law as currently applied by the court. True, a statute banning abortion differentially affects women, leaving them worse off than people who will not become pregnant, and requiring them to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. But if the aim of an anti-abortion law is to protect the life of unborn children, then it may arguably be of lesser constitutional moment that only women carry fetuses.

The conservative view can be summed up like this: Under an anti-abortion law, no one is permitted to bring about an abortion — not only women. Indeed, some (not all!) anti-abortion laws make criminals of doctors performing the abortion but not of women who end their pregnancies. The consequence of the law differentially affects women, to be sure. But the nominal aim of the law is to protect third parties, not to discriminate.

Under the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the equal protection clause of the Constitution, a law discriminates unconstitutionally only if it is targeted at a disfavored group or intended to discriminate against that group. According to conservatives, an anti-abortion law doesn’t target women directly, and is not intended to discriminate against women in its focus on protecting fetuses.

It follows that, to base a right to choose in equal protection, the court would have to remake the doctrine of equal protection. That might be desirable. But it is a heavy lift, jurisprudentially speaking. There is little doubt that the Roe court in 1973 used due process doctrine, not equal protection doctrine, because it seemed much easier to do so.

Substantive Due Process

What, then, of the notion that governments may not infringe on a person’s privacy or autonomy without violating the guarantees of due process of law, the theories of Roe and Casey respectively that Alito’s draft dismisses with such contempt? Here the story gets more complicated.

The standard critique of using due process privacy and autonomy to protect abortion rights is that Roe and Casey extended those doctrines beyond their appropriate reach. The Supreme Court has long held that some substantive rights are fundamental to democracy and cannot be constrained by the normal procedures that fall under the rubric of due process of law. A few of these rights are listed in the Constitution; many others (think of the right to marry, for example) may be found when there is long tradition supporting them.

What that means in practice is that the justices seek to extrapolate from existing rights and identify a trend line that leads from the older rights to the newer one being created by the courts. Thus, in Roe, the court held that abortion fit into a line of procreative privacy cases that went from a right to marriage to a right to have children to a right to contraception to a right to abortion.

In his draft opinion, Alito says that this extrapolation was wrong, and he points to anti-abortion laws in the states from as early as the 19th century. Here it is Alito’s reasoning that’s weak: Substantive due process rights are always evolutionary, which means they never exist until the Supreme Court brings them into being.

The flaw in Alito’s critique is that, if a future court were to take his logic seriously, it would come under pressure to revisit other rights based in privacy and autonomy under the due process clause — from contraception to sexual practices to gay marriage.

But Alito pretends that isn’t the case, for reasons that must be seen as pragmatic, not principled. His draft purports to disclaim any such reconsideration of other substantive due process rights. Abortion is different, the draft asserts — because it involves life.

The Meaning of Life

Ultimately, Alito concludes, the pro-choice arguments of Roe and Casey uniquely lack constitutional weight because abortion involves the life of the unborn. In contrast, the draft implies, privacy and autonomy rights that don’t affect the lives of third parties — like contraception, sexual freedom and marriage — should be allowed to remain in place, even as the right to abortion is reversed nearly 50 years after being announced by the court.

Perhaps Alito would personally welcome a revisiting of due process rights. After all, he dissented in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2014 decision establishing a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

It’s likely, then, that some of the other members of the conservative majority want to reverse Roe but do not want to get into the business of rolling back other rights that so many Americans now hold dear. Otherwise, why does the draft say that abortion is different when, as a matter of constitutional theory, it isn’t? Indeed, at oral arguments in December in the Mississippi case that brought abortion to the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Amy Coney Barrett went out of her way to get the lawyer for the state to say that overturning Roe wouldn’t threaten contraception or gay marriage.

Put another way, the younger conservatives who are apparently ready to overturn Roe seem prepared to tolerate public rage over abortion. At the same time, it would seem, they don’t want to ignite a nuclear culture war by torching due process jurisprudence altogether.

Alito’s way of distinguishing the right to choose from other established privacy and autonomy rights lies at the heart of his draft opinion. It’s no exaggeration to say it is the linchpin on which the case turns, at least if it is indeed in the draft in the hopes of appeasing other conservatives whose votes Alito needs.

The Distinction That Isn’t

Is the distinction theoretically plausible? The answer is no. The history-based reasoning that led to the abortion right is no different from the reasoning that led to the right to gay sex or gay marriage.

The only way Alito’s distinction makes sense is by accepting his assertion that abortion is “unique” because “it terminates life or potential life.” If so, the problem with Roe isn’t that it extrapolated poorly from earlier privacy or autonomy cases. The problem is that privacy makes little sense as a reason not to protect life. And autonomy only gives a reason to allow abortion if the exercise of autonomy doesn’t harm third parties — like fetuses, assuming they are treated as living bearers of rights themselves.

The upshot is that Alito doesn’t really object to Roe on the ground that it was badly reasoned under the substantive due process line of cases. That’s window-dressing. He and the other conservatives object to Roe on the ground that they believe fetuses count as lives that deserve protection.

If that is true, then Blackmun isn’t to blame to the extent that liberals have been tempted to believe. Neither is Justice Anthony Kennedy, who not only invented the autonomy argument in the Casey decision but extended it to cover gay rights. Privacy and autonomy were plausible ways to extend the due process tradition to abortion. They weren’t, however, going to convince abortion opponents who think fetuses have the status of living persons.

It’s not only privacy and autonomy that won’t convince pro-lifers. It’s equality, too. Indeed, if you think abortion ends a human life, you are going to reject any justification for abortion rights.

Process arguments also won’t work for those who believe abortion is morally equivalent to murder. Liberals have often said things like, “Abortion is a tough moral question, so it should be decided by the individual and the courts should stop states from deciding it.” At the oral argument, Justice Brett Kavanaugh flipped this theory on its head, saying essentially, “Abortion is a tough moral question, so the courts should stay out of it and let states decide democratically.”

Liberals need to know, then, that the only way to put abortion rights back into the Constitution is to appoint justices who disagree with the moral conviction that the unborn fetus is a person. The Roe decision ducked the question, implying without saying directly that a living fetus isn’t the same as a living person. It probably could not have been signed by justices who believed that fetal life was the same as any other human life.

Due process is not the obstacle faced by liberals. Basic beliefs about life are. It’s now going to be impossible to soft-pedal this debate. Liberals must take that reality seriously, or concede defeat on abortion rights for the foreseeable future.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

