Both Newsom’s proposal and the Texas anti-abortion statute seek to get around federal law via civil action. This is a mistake. Such efforts only encourage other states to launch their own efforts to undermine judges’ rulings on abortion, guns and other divisive cultural issues. Such a race to the bottom could wreck the country’s constitutional order and erode the rule of law. In his dissent arguing for Texas’ abortion law to be struck down, a clearly irritated Chief Justice John Roberts quoted directly from a two-century-old Supreme Court decision, writing, “If the legislatures of the several states may, at will, annul the judgments of the courts of the United States, and destroy the rights acquired under those judgments, the Constitution itself becomes a solemn mockery.”